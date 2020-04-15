Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg Endorse Joe Biden for President

Endorsements come two days after Bernie Sanders throws support behind former vice president

April 15, 2020
Bernie Sanders Joe Biden Elizabeth Warren Pete Buttigieg Debate

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg endorsed their former rival, Joe Biden, for the presidency Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Biden got endorsements from former Democratic contender Sen. Bernie Sanders as well as former president Barack Obama.

“In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government–and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States,” tweeted Warren.

Buttigieg’s message was much short, simply reading: “United. #TeamJoe”

They joined a number of Democratic senators in endorsing Biden, too, including, Tammy Baldwin, Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, along with Obama’s senior advisor Valerie Jarrett.

In his Tuesday endorsement of Biden, Obama said, “Choosing Joe to be my vice president was one of the best decisions I ever made, and he became a close friend and I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a president right now.”

Also Read: Sanders Suggests Former Press Secretary Is 'Irresponsible' for Not Endorsing Biden

He mentioned the coronavirus pandemic and said he and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, hope viewers are doing well and are keeping them in their prayers. Calling the current crisis and economic downturn “one of the most difficult times in our history,” Obama pivoted to his endorsement of Biden, saying the former senator for having and demonstrating experience, honesty and humility.

“He’s someone whose own life has taught him how to persevere, how to bounce back when you’ve been knocked down,” he said.

