Elizabeth Warren Warns Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery Merger ‘Must Be Blocked’: ‘Dangerous Concentration of Power’

Just hours after news broke that the Ellison family is preparing a bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, Elizabeth Warren said a potential merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery “must be blocked.”

With the ink on the Skydance-Paramount merger barely dry after the deal officially closed in early August, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts warned that the company acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery as well would be a “dangerous concentration of power.”

“Remember when Trump announced a multimillion-dollar secret deal with CEO David Ellison? And then — shocker — Trump approved Ellison buying CBS/Paramount,” Warren wrote in a Thursday X post. “Now, Ellison wants to take over CNN/Warner Bros. This media merger must be blocked as a dangerous concentration of power.”

Warren has been an outspoken critic of the Skydance-Paramount merger, and, with fellow senators Bernie Sanders and Ron Wyden, launched an investigation into whether Donald Trump and Skydance Media CEO David Ellison cut a side deal to secure approval from the FCC.

When the deal was approved by the FCC in late July, when she condemned the merger online, writing on X “sure looks like they paid Donald Trump $36 million for this merger … Bribery is illegal no matter who is president.”

The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the Ellison family is preparing a majority cash bid for the entire company, though a specific price for the bid was not disclosed. A spokesperson for Paramount declined to comment.

Warner Bros. Discovery is currently on track to split its TV networks and studios and streaming businesses into two separate companies by mid-2026, which would be split into Warner Bros. and Discovery Global.