Hollywood mourned Anne Heche on Friday, recalling her contributions to the film and TV industry, the LGBQT community and how she so compellingly touched the lives of those close to her.

Her death was first noted Friday by friend Nancy Davis, who posted a tribute on Instagram. TMZ later reported that she was brain-dead, which is legally considered dead in California. A rep for Heche confirmed to TheWrap that she had no brain function Friday, but had no update as to whether she was still on life support.

Her representatives said in a statement released Thursday that the actress was unlikely to survive due to severe brain injuries. With her heart still beating, she was kept on life support for several hours after that diagnosis, while doctors determined if any of her organs were viable to be donated as per her wishes.

Ex-husband and “Men in Trees” co star James Tupper took to Instagram to remember Heche, writing, “love you forever.”

Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Heche in 1997 responded to the actress’ death.

“This is a sad day,” the recently retired talk show host tweeted. “I’m sending Anne’s children and friends all of my love.”

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” Heche’s oldest son Homer Laffoon said in a statement. “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

Pro dancer Keo Motsepe, who was Heche’s partner on Season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars,” posted a tribute to Heche on Instagram. The pair placed 13th on the dance competition show in 2020.

Director James Gunn remembered the actress by shouting out one of her performances.

“Honest to God, I think maybe the best acting performance I’ve ever seen in my life was Anne Heche in PROOF on Broadway. #RIP,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to Extra TV, Heche’s “Another World” co-star Russell Todd also posted on Instagram, writing “I’m incredibly saddened and and pained by this tragedy. Annie was my ex-wife and girlfriend on the NBC soap opera, ‘Another World’ for a year and a half while playing identical twins Vicky and Marley to my character Dr. Jamie Frame. We worked together almost every day, sharing laughs, love scenes, preposterous stories, long hours, drama and triumphs, including a remote shoot we did in Nice, France where our characters fell in love. She was a force of nature. A beautiful and wonderfully talented actress. She was a guide and mentor to me, always there with advice and support. God bless you Annie. I am eternally grateful for our time together and will never forget your talent, devilish smile, indomitable spirit and endless energy. God’s speed my friend. My condolences as well to the family and friends. Love, your Jamie..Russell.”

On Friday, Aug. 5, Heche crashed her car into a residence in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood, doing significant damage and setting the structure ablaze. No one else was hurt, though the homeowner was in the back yard and later said she had been mildly injured.

Firefighters struggled to douse the flames for several excruciating minutes while Heche sat pinned in the charred and rumpled vehicle, which was finally yanked out by a giant LAFD crane. In a bizarre moment that played out on live TV, Heche sprang from her covering and restraints as firefighters loaded the gurney into an ambulance.

Heche was only briefly conscious however; she soon slipped into a coma, where she remained until her death.

I will always love you @anneheche

