ABC is developing a limited series adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s “Paradise” book trilogy with Ellen Pompeo executive producing, TheWrap has confirmed.

The project, based on the trio of novels starting with 2018’s “Winter in Paradise,” centers on Irene Steele, who, after her husband’s perplexing death, learns that he had been living a secret life with an entirely separate family on the Caribbean island of St. John.

The other two books in the series, “What Happens in Paradise” and “Troubles in Paradise,” were released last year.

“Mad Men” alums Andre and Maria Jacquemetton will write the script for the adaptation, with Pompeo serving as executive producer alongside Hilderbrand and Laura Holstein of Pompeo’s Calamity Jane banner.

The Hilderbrand adaptation falls under Pompeo’s producing deal with ABC Signature, which also sees her serving as a producer on both “Grey’s Anatomy” and spinoff “Station 19.”