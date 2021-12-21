‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Says She’s ‘Trying to Focus on Convincing Everybody’ Show Should End

With 18 seasons under their lab coats, Ellen Pompeo is thinking about the end of “Grey’s Anatomy.”

While speaking to Insider, the actress and podcast host said she’s mulled the show concluding.

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” she told the outlet.

However, wrapping up the long running – and financially rewarding show – doesn’t appear to be a popular idea.

“​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be? What story are we going to tell?'” Pompeo told the site. “And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

During an 2020 interview with Dax Shephard for his Armchair Expert podcast, Pompeo opened up about one day ending the show.

“But certainly I think to dip out sooner rather than later, at this point, having done what we’ve done, to leave when the show is still on top, is definitely a goal,” she said at the time. “I’m not trying to stay on the show forever. No way. The truth is, if I get too aggravated and I’m no longer grateful there, I should not be there.”

However, at the time, she said she was still “engaged” in her work.

“Being engaged in the story and having some control over my storyline and talking about things that I think are interesting is kind of what helps,” she said.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.