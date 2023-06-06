“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Ellie Kemper has expanded into the world of podcasts, TheWrap can exclusively report. Kemper and comedian Scott Eckert will cohost the new podcast “Born to Love,” which comes from iHeartMedia and Will Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network.

In each episode of “Born to Love with Ellie Kemper and Scott Eckert”, Kemper and Eckert will interview a new guest about their “big loves,” whether those entail a hobby, city, movie or even a memory. The podcast will also show off an unexpected side of its guests, such as Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar’s love of street racing and Kristen Schaal’s love of magic.

“Our whole objective was to create a sort of buoyant, uplifting, joyful show that’s also very funny,” Kemper told TheWrap.

“We thought it would be fun to have people, who might be known or recognized for some other thing, talk about something that’s completely different,” Kemper said. “So, you know, an athlete talking about why they like Legos or something like that. We thought, ‘OK that will be an interesting dichotomy to explore.'”

“Born to Love” will be available on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are streamed starting June 13. The weekly series will be distributed by iHeartPodcasts. Check out the trailer below.

In addition to Ruffin, Lamar and Schaal, Season 1’s guests will include “Superstore’s” Nico Santos, weather-caster Al Roker, radio personality Bobby Bones, “The Office” stars and co-hosts of the “Office Ladies” podcast Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie and “The Mindy Project’s” Tommy Dewey.

The project started roughly a year ago when Kemper and Eckert were trying to figure out how they could work together while living on opposite coasts. The two met as students at Princeton and have collaborated on several comedy projects over the course of their 20-year friendship. That’s when the idea for “Born to Love” came about. Kemper and Eckert spoke to a few companies about their idea, but Ferrell’s Big Money Players Network was the one that “really got what we were talking about.”

“They really understood, I guess I’ll say, the vibe that we were going for and the spirit of the show and the type of show we wanted to make,” Kemper said. “They’ve been fantastic collaborators.”

Overall, Kemper described her transition from actor to podcaster as “really pleasant.” “I really look forward to [the guests], and I get to catch up with Scott,” Kemper said. She also spoke about what it was like to join the growing ranks of mainstream celebrities that have entered the podcasting space.

“I think there’s a real freedom there because you’re not necessarily leaving it up to someone else to tell your story. You’re able to tell your own story, if you choose to share it. So that’s nice,” Kemper said.

The actor also praised the format from “a fan’s perspective.” “I’m talking about myself. Growing up, you love hearing and reading about celebrities. So then when you have them firsthand coming to you — the listener — talking about whatever they want to talk about, I think that’s really exhilarating for fans,” Kemper said.

As for Kemper’s own big, unexpected love, it’s stillness. “At the end of the day, or when there’s a break in the day, I will take a moment and go somewhere quiet, close my eyes and just think of nothing,” Kemper said. “I love that. It’s really reviving, and it recharges you. It’s a very strange, specific thing.”