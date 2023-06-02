Elliot Page says actress Kate Mara is OK with his memoir, even though it reveals that they had a secret romantic relationship while the actress was dating actor Max Minghella.

“I think the love and care that we have for each other is it’s very own special thing — separate from the intimacy that I write about,” Page told People magazine.

Page says Mara is even set to attend to a promotional event for the book, “Pageboy: A Memoir,” in Los Angeles this month.

Elliot, who publicly came out as a transgender man in 2020, opens up about his life and professional acting career in the book. In a preview of the memoir for People, Page writes about his romantic relationship with the “House of Cards” actress while filming “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014). At the time, Mara was in a relationship with Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), who Page said supported Mara’s desire to explore her feelings for Page.

“This was right after I’d come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak,” Page said. “I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away. And I think that is definitely a pattern in my life.”

A representative for Mara didn’t immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Pageboy: A Memoir” debuts on June 6. Read more about the book in People.