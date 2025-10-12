Elliot Page Says He Was ‘Completely Jazzed’ to Film ‘Odyssey,’ Have a Post-Transition Chris Nolan Experience | Video

Elliot Page told attendees at New York Comic Con this weekend he was “completely jazzed” to be filming “The Odyssey” and reuniting with Christopher Nolan after transitioning.

“I was so excited to be thought of for it and to be asked to come back to work with him,” Page said. “I loved working with him on ‘Inception’ and loved being a part of that movie. I was just completely jazzed and excited and basically when we met with Chris and we talked about the part and then sat in the room and read the script, and you know, of course a big yes.”

Elliot Page says filming THE ODYSSEY post-transition feels like having “a Chris Nolan experience again now” pic.twitter.com/Q4IqR8UoiC — Nolan Archive (@NolanAnalyst) October 12, 2025

While Page also said he can’t say too much about the film, he did divulge how he felt about working with the director again.

“It was such a joy to come back and to come back now, as you can imagine, being more … just comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable, just waking up every day and going to work. So kind of get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now and actually really just meant so much to me.”

Page came out as transgender in 2020.

“I wanted to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” Page also said. “I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

Nolan’s updated take on “The Odyssey” is set to be released in July 2026.