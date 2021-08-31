Elliot Page Signs First-Look Deal With UCP

Elliot Page has signed a first-look deal with Universal Content Productions.

Page stars in the studio’s Netflix comic book hit “The Umbrella Academy,” which is heading into its third season. Under the deal, Page will develop scripted and unscripted projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

“I’ve always had great experiences working with UCP,” Page said in a statement. “Beatrice and the rest of the leadership team support my desire to tell compelling and authentic stories from historically marginalized perspectives – stories that are desperately needed at this moment in time. I’m honored to continue my relationship with UCP in this capacity and I can’t wait to get to work.”

“Elliot Page is a changemaker in film and television, and we love collaborating with him on ‘The Umbrella Academy,'” added UCP president Beatrice Springborn. “He, and all of us at UCP, champion the many and varied transgender and other underrepresented voices and stories in media. We are thrilled this partnership will amplify Elliot’s work through exciting projects that cross genres and reflect distinct and diverse experiences.”

UCP, the studio behind recent projects like “The Umbrella Academy,” “Dirty John” and “The Sinner,” has recently signed deals with creators including “Vida’s” Tanya Saracho, “Westworld” alum Christina Ham, “The Terror’s” Soo Hugh and “Dr. Death” boss Patrick MacManus.

Page’s list of credits includes Netflix’s “There’s Something in the Water,” the Vice documentary series “Gaycation,” “Tales of the City,” “My Days of Mercy,” “Freeheld,” “Into the Forest,” Christopher Nolan’s “Inception” and Jason Reitman’s comedy “Juno,” for which Page received an Academy Award nomination.

Deadline first reported the news of Page’s deal.