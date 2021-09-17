We've Got Hollywood Covered
Elodie Games Raises $32.5 Million in New Funding From Andreessen Horowitz, Galaxy Interactive

L.A.-based studio was founded two years ago by Riot Games alums Christina Norman and David Banks

| September 17, 2021 @ 7:55 AM
elodie games

Elodie President Christina Norman; CEO David Banks (Courtesy of Elodie Games

The 2-year-old L.A.-based gaming studio Elodie Games this week announced $32.5 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz and Galaxy Interactive to support its first title, a co-op role-playing game with cross-platform play.

In addition to the funding, Galaxy Interactive partner Sam Englebardt and Andreessen partner Jonathan Lai will join the board at Elodie Games.

The company, founded in 2019 by Riot Games (and “League of Legends”) veterans Christina Norman and David Banks, has not announced details about its first game, including a title or launch date.

“We’ve been hard at work on our first game,” Banks said in a blog post on the raise, according to dot.la. “We aren’t quite ready to share any details about it yet other than it’s in pre-alpha and getting a seat in our daily playtests is always a race,” he added.

In February 2020, Elodie had previously annnounced $5 million in seed funding from Andreessen Horowitz and 1Up Ventures, PocketGamer.biz reported.