(From left to right): Strauss Zelnick, Phil Spencer and Sharon Waxman

Gaming Leaders Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two, Xbox’s Phil Spencer Join TheGrill 2021

by | September 2, 2021 @ 10:00 AM

Video game industry heavyweights will join TheWrap’s editor in chief Sharon Waxman for a fireside chat on the rapid rise and future of the industry Sept. 29-30

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick and Xbox head Phil Spencer join TheGrill to discuss the explosive growth of gaming during the pandemic and what it means for the future of the industry. 

According to Nielsen company SuperData’s 2020 year in review, more than half of Americans turned to videogames during lockdown with market revenue increasing to $139.9 billion, 12% growth from the previous year. This resulted in an unprecedented surge in consumer demand and disruption, as the industry was forced to overcome new challenges and consumption habits. Looking forward, will gaming companies be able to convert these casual gamers into long-term customers? Will growth trends continue? Zelnick and Spencer join TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman to discuss. 

