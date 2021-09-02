Gaming Leaders Strauss Zelnick of Take-Two, Xbox’s Phil Spencer Join TheGrill 2021

Video game industry heavyweights will join TheWrap’s editor in chief Sharon Waxman for a fireside chat on the rapid rise and future of the industry Sept. 29-30

According to Nielsen company SuperData ’s 2020 year in review, more than half of Americans turned to videogames during lockdown with market revenue increasing to $139.9 billion, 12% growth from the previous year. This resulted in an unprecedented surge in consumer demand and disruption, as the industry was forced to overcome new challenges and consumption habits. Looking forward, will gaming companies be able to convert these casual gamers into long-term customers? Will growth trends continue? Zelnick and Spencer join TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman to discuss.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick and Xbox head Phil Spencer join TheGrill to discuss the explosive growth of gaming during the pandemic and what it means for the future of the industry.

The top gaming executives will join a stellar line-up of industry dealmakers who will be speaking at this prestigious event including Netflix global film head Scott Stuber; Hello Sunshine dealmakers Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs; Jeff Sagansky, Partner in Eagle Equity Partners; Faiza Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore; “Black-Ish” executive producer E. Brian Dobbins; “Hacks” showrunner Lucia Aniello; “The L Word: Generation Q” showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan; actress and trans rights activist Carmen Carrera; “Spin” director Manjari Makijany; WarnerMedia SVP of equity and inclusion Samata Narra and Hidden Empire Film Group CEO Deon Taylor.

Strauss Zelnick is chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, applying sound financial infrastructure and rigor to enable the industry’s top creative talent to pursue their passions and deliver incredible entertainment experiences for consumers across the world. Strauss has been instrumental in establishing a strong corporate culture that is diverse, inclusive, and respectful, and is driven by Take-Two’s mission to be the most innovative, creative, and efficient entertainment company in the world.

In addition to being the head of Xbox, Phil Spencer is also executive vice president of gaming at Microsoft. In this role, Spencer is accountable for leading Microsoft’s gaming business across all devices and services. With his team and game development partners, Spencer continues to push the boundaries of creativity, technical innovation and fun across gaming genres, audiences and devices. Prior, Spencer served as corporate vice president, Microsoft Studios, and GM, Microsoft Game Studios EMEA.

