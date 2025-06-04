Seth Meyers Jokes That Elon Musk’s Black Eye From His Son Marks a Major Milestone | Video

Elon Musk recently showed up to the Oval Office with a mysterious black eye, which he promptly blamed on his 5-year-old son. According to Seth Meyers, that marks a major milestone for Musk and his kids, if it’s actually true.

Musk’s injury was revealed on Saturday, May 31, at a White House press conference specifically marking the end of his tenure with the Trump administration. When asked about it by reporters, the billionaire said that he specifically told his son to hit him, for reasons unknown.

“I was just horsing around with little X,” he said. “I said, ‘Go ahead, punch me in the face.’ And he did.” He then added, “I didn’t really feel much at the time and then, I guess, it bruises up.”

Joking about it in his monologue on Tuesday night, Meyers noted that the punch would signal a major first among Musk’s (at least) 14 kids.

“It’s the first time one of his kids has made contact,” the NBC host joked.

Indeed, Musk doesn’t have too much of a public relationship with any of his kids aside from X, whose full name is X Æ A-Xii. In fact, the billionaire is outright estranged from at least one of his 14 children, his daughter Vivian (who has previously admitted that she doesn’t actually know how many siblings she has in total).

In July 2024, Musk claimed he was “tricked” into allowing his daughter to receive gender-affirming care, prompting a scathing public response from her, saying, “This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

