Seth Meyers Is Haunted by the 2 Times He Sneezed During a ‘Late Night’ Interview | Video

Jimmy Kimmel has been a late night host for more than 20 years now, and according to him, he’s never sneezed during an interview. The same cannot be said for NBC host Seth Meyers, who is in fact haunted by the two times it’s happened to him.

Meyers admitted as much on Wednesday night, when he crossed over to ABC to be just a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” As the hosts compared experiences, Kimmel noted that his bodily functions come to a halt during the hour he’s hosting the show. That prompted Meyers to ask if Kimmel’s ever sneezed in an interview.

“I’ve sneezed twice, and it’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” Meyers admitted, after Kimmel said no.

Naturally, Kimmel was then curious if Meyers remembered who he was interviewing when each sneeze happened. And, yes, Meyers definitely does.

“The first time I remember because it was David Ortiz. I’m a huge Red Sox fan, I love Big Papi,” Meyers recalled. “And I would say the minute this segment started, I knew I had to sneeze. And so just the entirety of the time, I’m like, ‘Don’t sneeze. Don’t sneeze.’”

“And it was like, right at the end, I was like, ‘Thanks so much–‘ and then I sneezed louder than I’ve ever sneezed before,” he continued. “And then Big Papi laughed — I mean, I think he always laughs louder than anyone’s ever laughed. He enjoyed it a great deal.”

Kimmel hypothesized that perhaps the sneeze happened because Ortiz rhymes with sneeze, which Meyers deadpanned was “definitely it.” But then Meyers came up with his own theory, because the second sneeze during an interview happened with his friend and former co-worker Amy Poehler.

“Maybe it’s just from people from Boston, that I associate with Boston,” Meyers joked (Poehler is from Newton, Massachusetts, but graduated from Boston College).

“I sneezed mid-interview, and then she just stood up and told the whole audience, ‘Everybody stand!’” he said. “And she goes, ‘When the host sneezes, everybody has to stand!’ like it was a well-known tradition. So I went from absolute, total embarrassment, and then it just got worse as the entire audience, like, applauded.”

Indeed, this one happened in the Summer of 2024, and Poehler herself stood up and encouraged the audience to celebrate the sneeze. You can watch the moment it happened in the video below.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ trauma over the experiences in the video at the top of this story.