Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel Release Attack Ads on Each Other – Complete With Family Cameos – to Sink Emmy Chances | Video

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” is currently on another two-week hiatus, but the NBC host made the most of his time off by stopping by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night. Things took a bit of an ugly turn, though, as the two hosts unveiled attack ads against each other to try and sink each man’s Emmy chances.

During the interview portion of the evening, Kimmel pointed out the oddity of having Meyers on as a guest as part of a “for you consideration” (FYC) Emmy press run, when the two would technically be competing in the same category.

“I mean, it’s really — it’s kind of like when you’re watching CNN, and you see a commercial for Fox News, like that kind of thing,” Kimmel joked.

When Meyers appeared to take some offense to being Fox News in this analogy, Kimmel quickly backpedaled, reassuring the NBC host that he’s more like Newsmax. From there, the ABC host quickly pivoted to show a clip from “Late Night.”

Instead, what started up was an attack ad, similar to those seen during a political campaign.

“Real late night hosts wear suits and ties,” a voiceover ominously says. “You know who else never wore a suit or tie? Osama bin Laden! Seth Meyers wears nephew clothes. Should that win an Emmy? In what category? Getting drunk on the job? Tell Seth Meyers to go to Alcoholics al Qaeda.”

Meyers was prepared though, because he had his own attack ad against Kimmel ready to go — and it included Kimmel’s own on-air sidekick.

“Jimmy Kimmel says he’s American. He claims to be made in the USA, but is his show?” the same voiceover says, before jumping to a clip of Kimmel bantering with Guillermo Rodriguez. “Jimmy Kimmel uses forced foreign labor.”

“Jimmy Kimmel kidnapped me from Mexico, and he’s been torturing me ever since,” a voiceover of Guillermo then says, watching clips of past stunts. “Ouch! That was scary. I hate snakes. He knows that. Sometimes I think he’s trying to kill me.”

But it didn’t stop there. More attack ads followed, featuring Meyers’ own brother and Kimmel’s wife. Turns out, Emmy season for late night is pretty cutthroat.

You can watch all the attack ads the hosts came up with (and decide who you’d vote for) in the video above.