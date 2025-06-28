Elon Musk Blasts Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill – Again: ‘Utterly Insane and Destructive’

After a brief pause, Elon Musk resumed denigrating the Big, Beautiful Bill. On Saturday, his 54th birthday, Musk insisted on X that the latest iteration of the president’s proposed spending bill is “utterly insane and destructive.”

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” Musk wrote on the platform. “Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

In a separate message, Musk described the bill as “utter madness!”

The bill made it through the House by one vote and will next be considered in the Senate. Musk’s initial criticism of the bill sparked off a public feud with Donald Trump that abated somewhat in the past two weeks.

Musk first slammed the bill in a May 28 interview with CBS News. “I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” he said.

In a separate interview with the Washington Post May 27, Musk insisted his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) had become a scapegoat within the administration.

“DOGE is just becoming the whipping boy for everything,” he said. “Something bad would happen anywhere, and we would get blamed for it even if we had nothing to do with it.”

On June 4 Musk took to X to encourage followers to “Call your Senator, Call your Congressman, Bankrupting America is NOT ok.” He shared a photo from the film “Kill Bill” and added, “KILL the BILL.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk also wrote on X. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”