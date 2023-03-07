Elon Musk Documentary Will Be ‘Hit Piece,’ Billionaire Claims; ‘How Would You Know,’ Director Fires Back

Elon Musk clearly isn’t a fan of the upcoming documentary about him from director Alex Gibney, telling one of his fans on Tuesday that the film will be “a hit piece.” Naturally, Gibney disagrees with that take and said so in a curt response to Musk’s tweet hours later

“How would you know,” Gibney tweeted at the billionaire.

Gibney, who’s behind films like “Taxi to the Dark Side,” “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room” and “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” is working on his latest production “Musk.”

The Emmy- and Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker described the upcoming documentary as “a definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.”

There are few different productions companies working on this project as well, including Jigsaw Productions, Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent – who are also financing the project.

News of the documentary, and Musk’s displeasure with it, comes on the same day the ]Twitter CEO apologized for publicly mocking an employee with disabilities who was unsure if he’d been let go and tweeted directly to Musk after the company’s HR department stopped communicating with him. It also comes just a day after the site experienced a major outage, just one of the increasingly frequent technical problems that have hit Twitter since Musk took over.