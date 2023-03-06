Alex Gibney, the Emmy- and Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker behind “Taxi to the Dark Side,” “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room” and “The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley,” will next set his sights on Elon Musk with “Musk,” described in the official announcement as “a definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.”

“I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it,” said Gibney in an official statement. “I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!”

Musk’s life is certainly colorful enough for a documentary (or maybe a limited series) and his most recent stint as the perpetually embattled CEO of Twitter is the latest chapter in a rich tapestry at once visionary and bumbling. (If you’re looking for a doc to watch in the meantime, check out “The New York Times Presents: Elon Musk’s Crash Course.”)

It should be noted that Jigsaw Productions is producing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent, who are also financing the project. For Jigsaw Productions, Gibney and Jessie Deeter produce the film with Stacey Offman and Richard Perello executive producing. Joey Marra and Zhang Xin produce on behalf of Closer Media with William Horberg executive producing. Anonymous Content’s Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw produce with Dawn Olmstead and David Levine executive producing. Dana O’Keefe produces on behalf of Double Agent with Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

“Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world,” Closer Media founder Zhang Xin said in a statement.

AC Independent, Double Agent, and UTA Independent Film Group are representing the worldwide sale. UTA also represents Alex Gibney and Jigsaw Productions.