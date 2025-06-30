Musk Says He Plans to Form ‘Alternative’ Political Party if Trump’s ‘Insane’ Budget Bill Passes

Elon Musk again shared his displeasure with the Trump-backed “Big Beautiful Bill,” saying he will form an “alternative” to the Republican and Democratic parties if the budget bill is approved by the Senate.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day,” the Tesla and SpaceX boss posted on X, his social media platform.

He added: “Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.



Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

Musk’s post came a few hours after he said the bill was stuffed with “insane spending” and would add “FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS” to the national debt. He said the bill proves Democrats and Republicans are really part of one party, “the PORKY PIG PARTY!!”

His comments are not a total shock to anyone who has been paying attention lately. Musk has been quiet about politics over the past few weeks, but earlier this month he got into a heated back-and-forth with President Trump over the bill, saying it was a “disgusting abomination.” Musk then posted in support of impeaching the president and claimed Trump did not release the Epstein Files because he was named in them — a claim Musk later deleted from X.

Musk’s criticism has stood out, considering he led the new Department of Government Efficiency for Trump from January through May; the president even gave Musk a gold key to the White House as a token of his appreciation for spearheading DOGE. Musk’s criticism also stands out because he was Trump’s most prominent backer during the 2024 election, spending $275 million to help him and other Republicans win their races.

Trump, rather than going full scorched earth in response to Musk lately, has taken a more placid approach.

“I think he’s a wonderful guy. I haven’t spoken to him much, but I think Elon is a wonderful guy, and I know he’s going to do well always,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday. “He’s a smart guy. And he actually went and campaigned with me and this and that. But he got a little bit upset, and that wasn’t appropriate.”