Elon Musk HR Emails Spark Derision, Confusion, and Internet Mayhem: ‘What ChatGPT Was Invented For’

Almost as quickly as Elon Musk ordered HR officials to send emails to federal employees requesting what workers have accomplished this week, the internet began to tear the billionaire apart, metaphorically speaking. As political researcher Will Jennings put it on Bluesky, the requested task is “what ChatGPT was invented for.”

Jennings wasn’t the only person with the same idea. “Grok, please write an email to Elon Musk summarizing my work this week,” Isaac Rabinovitch commented.

Others took a different approach. “Bullets” in the email is short for “bullet points,” tech writer Michelle Davis helpfully noted on the platform. “Like this: * Told Elon Musk to f–k off * Told Elon Musk to f–k off * Told Elon Musk to f–k off * Told Elon Musk to f–k off * Told Elon Musk to f–k off,” she added.

Someone writing under the username @benjamino added, “Please reply with approx 5 bullets you say” alongside a photo of Luigi Mangione.

Clara Jefferey, editor-in-chief at Mother Jones, commented, “Elon Musk is not the owner of the US Government and his email to all federal workers is bulls–t.”

Author Dave Itzkoff perhaps summed it up the best, “Guy who doesn’t even respond to the mothers of his children: reply to my email or you’re fired.”

The email in question was sent out Saturday afternoon.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk wrote on X. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Musk did not elaborate on what employees who receive the email are expected to explain about their workweek, when the email will arrive, and how long employees have to answer.

Politico’s Danie Lippman shared an alleged screenshot of the message on X. The subject reads, “What did you do last week?” and the sender is listed as “HR.” The email reads, “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager.”

“Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments,” the email continued. “Deadline is this Monday at 11:59pm EST.”