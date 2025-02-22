Elon Musk Sends Federal Employees an Email ‘Requesting to Understand What They Got Done Last Week’

Federal employees received email that will requested insight into “what they got done last week” following Elon Musk’s announcement to that effect on X Saturday.

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week,” Musk wrote. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week.



Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

Musk did not elaborate on what employees who received the email were expected to explain about their workweek, when the email would arrive, and how long employees would have to answer.

An email that federal employees just received which Elon Musk had previewed a few hours ago: pic.twitter.com/X2USqm2Cd3 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) February 22, 2025

Politico’s Danie Lippman shared a screenshot believed to be of the message on X. The subject reads, “What did you do last week?” and the sender is listed as “HR.” The email reads, “Please reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week and cc your manager.”

“Please do not send any classified information, links, or attachments,” the email continued. “Deadline is this Monday at 11:59pm EST.”

The federal government employs at least 2 million civilians. Trump has instituted mass layoffs across departments since being sworn into office in January. No official numbers are available in terms of people fired, but LiveNOW from Fox reported that the list included at least 2,000 people were fired from the Agriculture Department; 5,400 from the Defense Department; 700 from the Department of Health and Human Services; and 405 from the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump has been criticized for allowing Musk, who has no political background, to play such an outsized role in his second administration.