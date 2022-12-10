Elon Musk sent an email to all Twitter employees in which he threatens to sue anyone who leaks company business to the media. And that memo was, yes, leaked to the media.

Platformer managing editor Zoe Schiffer tweeted the contents of the memo Saturday morning without releasing it in its entirety so as not to leave a trail to the employee.

“Elon Musk is threatening to sue Twitter employees who leak confidential information to the press. He’s asking staffers to sign a pledge indicating they’ve understood,” she wrote. “Here’s the email:”

“As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company’s interests and in violation of their NDA.

This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages.“

Schiffer went on to mention that in the letter Musk threatened that “breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media” with malicious intent to Twitter “will receive the response it deserves.” Employees were given until 5 p.m. today if they wanted to respond.

“If you’re a tech worker considering sharing information with the media, you have rights!” Schiffer asserted. “The Tech Worker Handbook is a good place to start, and note that all conversations with me and Casey can begin completely off the record: https://techworkerhandbook.org/legal/working-with-the-press/.”