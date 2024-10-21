‘The View’: Tim Walz Jokingly Encourages Voters to Sign Elon Musk’s PAC Petition, Get the Million Dollars, Then Vote for Harris | Video

Tim Walz definitely doesn’t approve of Elon Musk openly bribing people to support Donald Trump — but if those people want to take advantage of the offer and then still vote for Walz and Kamala Harris, that’d be just fine.

The vice presidential hopeful stopped by “The View” on Monday for a daytime television exclusive, digging in on Harris’ policy proposals and how they’re handling these final two weeks of their presidential campaign.

At one point, though, moderator Whoopi Goldberg voiced her disgust for Musk’s offer. In case you missed it, while speaking at a Trump campaign event on Saturday, Musk said he would give $1 million a day to one random registered voter who has signed his America PAC petition.

Gov. @Tim_Walz reacts to Elon Musk offering voters $1 million a day to sign PAC petition backing the Constitution: "That's what you do when you have no plan for the public… You go to these type of tactics." pic.twitter.com/WkN2CXmvNc — The View (@TheView) October 21, 2024

“I thought that was against the law, but apparently they found some new loop stuff that allowed this to go — I thought you couldn’t do this. What’s happening?” Whoopi asked Walz.

“I think that’s what you do when you have no plan for the public,” he replied, declining to say whether he believes it’s legal or not. “When you have no economic plan that’s going to benefit the middle class, when you have no plan to protect reproductive rights, when you have no plan to address climate change and produce American energy, you go to these type of tactics.”

Host Ana Navarro quickly chimed in, mocking the idea that it became illegal to give food and water to voters standing in line, but that this is somehow fine. But, she did offer a solution.

“Frankly, there’s nothing that can stop people from signing the petition, getting the million bucks, and then voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz,” she said, earning a huge cheer from the crowd.

“Do that!” Walz said with a laugh. “Do that.”

The hosts laughed along, but Whoopi was also quick to add the caveat that anyone signing anything, even something seemingly innocuous like a petition, should definitely read the fine print on what they’re agreeing to.

