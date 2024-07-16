Elon Musk to Move X, SpaceX HQs Out of California Over Pro-Trans Students Bill: ‘The Final Straw’

Elon Musk is moving his X and SpaceX headquarters from California after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill banning schools from requiring parents to notify if their child identifies as transgender.

Musk announced on X (formerly Twitter) that both companies will be pulling up stakes and heading to Texas.

“This is the final straw,” Musk said. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”

Musk later added through his account that X’s HQ was following behind SpaceX.

“And X HQ will move to Austin,” he said.

Musk continued, “Have had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building.”

The CEO continued by saying he warned Newsom a year ago that passing laws like this would lead to companies leaving the state.

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children,” he said.

Musk wasn’t the only celebrity who took issue with the news of the law’s passing. Caitlyn Jenner applauded the SpaceX founder’s decision to move his business entirely from California to Texas.

“Strong move,” Jenner said. “The state is not the parent! Parental Rights >.”

