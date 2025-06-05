Seth Meyers Scoffs at Musk Distancing Himself From Trump: ‘Like Tony the Tiger Doing a Tell-All’ to Criticize Frosted Flakes | Video

Elon Musk is now trying to distance himself from the Trump administration, after months of working as the president’s righthand man, and even claiming at one point that he loves Trump “as much as a straight man could love another man.” So no, Seth Meyers doesn’t have any sympathy for the billionaire, and on Wednesday night mocked his latest interview trying to shed responsibility.

That said, the NBC host isn’t at all surprised by the Trump-Musk break-up. In fact, he thinks Musk has known what was coming for awhile now, and that the public has actually been “watching him go through the five stages of grief in real time.” Meyers then pulled up a clip as evidence for each stage.

“And then, of course, comes acceptance, which is where Elon appears to be now, because we’re watching him slowly realize in real time that he might’ve f—ed up,” Meyers said.

Meyers’s evidence for this stage? A snippet of Musk’s recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, in which he said “I don’t want to, you know, speak up against the administration, but I don’t want to — I also don’t want to take responsibility for everything the administration’s doing.”

“Then you shouldn’t have made yourself the Trump administration’s mascot!” Meyers said. “This is like Tony the Tiger doing a tell-all interview with 60 minutes and saying, ‘I don’t know where everybody got the idea that Frosted Flakes are so great. I mean, they’re fine!’”

The late night host then wondered what Musk does agree with at this point, given his harsh criticisms of Trump’s policy bill (Musk called the legislation a “disgusting abomination” while Trump’s current closest advisor Stephen Miller praised it as the most MAGA bill ever passed).

“If you hate all that stuff, then what do you like about the Trump administration? It certainly can’t be partying with JD Vance, a man so deeply off putting and uncharismatic even the Pope was like, ‘I’m out.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.