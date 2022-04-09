We've Got Hollywood Covered
Elon Musk Scolds Barack Obama, Taylor Swift for Not Tweeting Enough and Asks: ‘Is Twitter Dying?’

The Tesla founder recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder, in addition to joining the platform’s board of directors

Elon Musk scolded various notable figures — including Barack Obama, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber — for having the top-followed accounts on Twitter despite posting “very little content,” and wonders, “Is Twitter dying?”

On Saturday, the Tesla founder — who recently joined the social media platform’s board of directors after becoming its biggest shareholdershared a tweet by World of Statistics that ranked the most followed accounts. “Most of these ‘top’ accounts tweet rarely and post very little content,” he said of the list, which included names like Rihanna, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and himself. 

He particularly singled out Swift, who “hasn’t posted anything in 3 months,” and Bieber, who “only posted once this year.”

Earlier this week, Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2% stake, which saw his investment increase $800 million to a $3.68 billion valuation after the news. The following day, on Tuesday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced the SpaceX founder’s appointment to the company’s board of directors.

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!” Agrawal tweeted.

The news comes about a week after Musk criticized the platform’s approach to free speech, saying it “undermines democracy” and cryptically asking, “Is a new platform needed?”

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” he added. “What should be done?”

Join the board, apparently!

