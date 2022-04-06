elon musk twitter

How Elon Musk May Reshape Twitter – and All of Social Media

April 6, 2022

The company’s most outspoken critic (and new majority shareholder) could shake up the platform — and not just with that edit feature

Now that Elon Musk has emerged as Twitter’s biggest shareholder and newest board member, the social platform is poised for some major changes ahead — from its product strategy to growth and innovation at the company level.

While the Tesla boss has yet to reveal specific plans for the San Francisco-based social media giant, he has been vocal about how he would improve the social network — particularly when it comes to content moderation. Musk has been engaging with his millions of Twitter followers discussing specific features, from the highly requested edit feature for posts to cracking down on crypto scams.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

