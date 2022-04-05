Twitter Confirms It Will Add an Edit Button

Twitter on Tuesday confirmed it is in fact adding an edit feature for tweets.

Users have for a long time been pushing for an edit button feature, which got even more attention this week as Elon Musk bought up a 9.2% stake in the company and put up a Twitter poll asking about the feature.

Twitter Comms said the company has been working on this addition since last year, but did not share an exact launch date. The platform will begin testing the edit feature in “coming months” on its Twitter Blue Labs, a paid service recently launched on Twitter.

Twitter Blue Labs is the the platform’s subscription service offering early access to features, some ad-free content and a longer video upload option. The company said features in testing change over time and “some may be removed” or open up to all Twitter users as it sees fit.