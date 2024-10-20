‘Evil’ Star Michael Emerson to Recur on ‘Elsbeth’ Alongside Wife Carrie Preston as ‘Haughty’ Judge

“It’d be too obvious for me to play the murderer,” the actor previously told TheWrap

Michael Emerson
Michael Emerson will have a recurring role as a judge on "Elsbeth." (CREDIT: courtesy of AGPR)

Michael Emerson is joining “Elsbeth” in a recurring role as a haughty judge, CBS announced Sunday at the series’ New York Comic-Con panel. His first episode will air on Dec. 12.

The “Evil” star has been married to “Elsbeth” lead Carrie Preston since 1998 and they often work together.

Emerson will recur as Judge Milton Crawford, who’s described as “a haughty, soft-spoken and bespectacled man from an old New England family of public servants who sees his place in the nation’s elite as a birthright.” The character will be a “foil” to Preston’s sleuthing lawyer.

Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend In Evi
Emerson told TheWrap in August that, naturally, he, Preston had discussed the possibility of him appearing on the show, but given his long list of villainous characters, “It’d be too obvious for me to play the murderer.”

The actor who also played Ben Linus on “Lost,” said at the time.”It’s being bandied about in a joking way. But so often these jokes come true in our life together,” explaining that Preston’s appearance as his character’s mother in a flashback came about because he mentioned it to the right person. “You know, you’d say these things in jest, and if the right person hears it, then it can happen.”

Both “Evil” and “Elsbeth were created by Robert and Michelle King, so Emerson said with a smile in August, “They know where to find me.”

Michael Emerson as Benjamin Linus on "Lost"
Preston previously told TheWrap recently that Emerson would be her “dream” “Elsbeth” guest star, “Everyone keeps asking me, ‘Do you have a dream guest?’ Of course I do. We would love to work together again, we’ve done that throughout our career.”

She added, “Michael is such a brilliant actor, and he brings so much to everything that he does. Robert and Michelle King obviously love him.”

Season 2 of “Elsbeth” premiered on Oct. 17 and new episodes air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

Carra Patterson, Carrie Preston and Nathan Lane in Elsbeth
