“Elsbeth” is making its way back to TV screens for Season 3, and the quirky attorney is ready to take on some new cases.

During a June interview with TheWrap, the former “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” star called her “Elsbeth” spinoff show her “dream job.”

“This is something I’ve wanted and hoped to get, but never really dreamed that I would at this stage in my life,” she said at the time. “So the fact that it’s happening now makes me appreciate it maybe more than had it happened in my 20s.”

The series was co-created and is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King along with executive producers Liz Glotzer and Jonathan Tolins, who also serves as showrunner.

Here’s when and where to watch new “Elsbeth” episodes as they roll out, whether you’re watching on CBS or streaming.

When does “Elsbeth” Season 3 premiere?

“Elsbeth” Season 3 premieres on CBS on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. PST.

When are new episodes streaming?

“Elsbeth” Season 3 episodes will be available to stream on Paramount+ at the same time as they broadcast for Paramount+ Premium subscribers or the next day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

When do new episodes air?

After Season 3 of “Elsbeth” premieres on Oct. 12, new episodes will air in their regular time slot, starting Thursday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET.

“Elsbeth” Season 3 Episode Release Schedule:

Here’s the episode release schedule so far:

Season 3, Episode 1: “Yes, And … ” — Sunday, Oct. 12 (at 9:00 p.m. ET) Elsbeth dives into the world of late-night comedy when backstage tensions rise between a talk show host (Stephen Colbert), his head writer Laurel (Amy Sedaris) and her on-air sidekick husband, Mickey (Andy Richter). Also, Elsbeth meets a new police officer (Lindsay Mendez) who is an aspiring stand-up comic when off the clock.

Season 3, Episode 2: “Doll Day Afternoon” — Thursday, Oct. 16 When a murder investigation at a famous New York toy store spirals into a hostage crisis, Elsbeth must negotiate with the hapless ex-con (David Cross) inside. Outside, Captain Wagner clashes with a rival whose reckless tactics could turn the standoff deadly.

Season 3, Episode 3: “Good Grief” — Thursday, Oct 23

Season 3, Episode 4: “Ick, a Bod” — Thursday, Oct. 30

What is “Elsbeth” about?

Here’s the official description, per CBS: “Emmy Award winner Carrie Preston returns as Elsbeth Tascioni, the cunning yet unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to track down New York’s most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique intuitive insight. The critically acclaimed series enters its third season with fresh cases, new characters and unexpected challenges for Elsbeth and the 11th Precinct, led by her boss, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce).”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson. Guest stars for Season 3 include Annaleigh Ashford, Stephen Colbert, David Cross, William Jackson Harper, Amy Sedaris and Sarah Steele.

Are more episodes on the way?

For now, there are no confirmed details about a Season 4 of “Elsebeth.”

Watch the trailer