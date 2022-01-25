Elton John Postpones U.S. Tour After Positive COVID Test

Elton John has COVID-19, and his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Dallas shows have been postponed.

The 74 year-old “Tiny Dancer” singer confirmed the news in a post to his Instagram story.

“Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas,” John wrote. “If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon.”

@eltonjohn via Instagram

The two Dallas concerts were set for Tuesday and Wednesday after his Toyota Center performance Sunday in Houston.

“It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” he added.”

“Fortunately, I’m fully vaccinated and boosted and my symptoms are mild so I’m fully expecting to be able to make the Arkansas shows this weekend,” the singer continued. “As always, thank you for all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you all soon!”

The tour website encouraged fans to hold onto tickets for rescheduled dates yet to be announced.

First announced in 2018, the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour was set to be Elton John’s last, but the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 set dates back. According to Yahoo News, a recent in which John hurt his hip also pushed the tour further back past 2021, and the singer had only recently returned to the stage right before contracting COVID. Upon completion of the tour, the singer plans to spend more time with his children Zachary and Elijah as well as husband David Furnish.