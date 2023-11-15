NBC and Peacock are hosting a star-studded tribute to the music of Elvis Presley and the holiday season later this month. On Nov. 29, “Christmas at Graceland” will feature live musical performances from Alanis Morissette, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Post Malone and The War And Treaty.

Each artist will pay tribute to the King with performances from inside the Graceland estate, with Elvis’ granddaughter Riley Keough also making a special appearance. Keough serves as an executive producer on the special under her Felix Culpa banner with partner Gina Gammell.

“Christmas at Graceland” is the first televised concert from the estate and will also feature never-before-seen footage of Elvis Presley.

The special will air live on Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will simultaneously stream on Peacock, immediately after NBC’s airing of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center.”

“Christmas at Graceland” is produced by Done + Dusted, Authentic Studios and Felix Culpa. Executive producers from Done + Dusted are Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan and Ian Stewart. Colin Smeeton, Matthew Gross and Marc Rosen will serve as executive producers on behalf of Authentic Studios. Felix Culpa’s Riley Keough and Gina Gammell will also executive produce alongside Graceland’s Joel Weinshanker. Done + Dusted’s Patrick Menton will co-executive produce.