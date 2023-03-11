“Elvis” Oscar-nominated cinematographer, Mandy Walker, explained she is giving back by helping women break into an industry that was dominated by men when she first got into the business.

Walker shared her experiences being a cinematographer in an interview with the Associated Press, saying that cinematography is something she wanted to do since she was a teenager. But when she looked into it, she didn’t see any women behind the camera being responsible for bringing a director’s vision to life on screen.

“I knew I wanted to be a cinematographer when I was 15,” she said. “And then when I started in the film industry, I realized there [were] no women doing my job, and I just kept pursuing my dream, and it’s getting better.”

Walker admitted it used to bother her being on set with all men. However, she said she’s noticing things are getting between for women, but more needs to be done.

“I think we’re like 7% of films are shot by women. It’s getting better, but there’s still not very many,” she said.

The Australian cinematographer, who recently made history by becoming the first woman to win the American Society of Cinematographers Award in the feature competition during the 37th ASC Awards last Sunday, said despite being the only woman on set, her confidence doesn’t waver.

“No, I just be myself,” Walker said. “And I always wear red lipstick on set, and I feel confident in my job. I think after a couple of days, people forget that it’s an anomaly, that it’s a woman here.”

With the lack of women in the cinematography, Walker is doing her part by helping other women find their place in the industry by showing them the ropes first-hand.

“I’m training a lot of women. I have a lot of women in my camera department, and it is getting better, and fingers crossed it keeps going that way,” Walker said.