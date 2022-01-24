Emerald Fennell, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “Promising Young Woman,” is laying plans to direct her next feature film at MRC Film, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Fennell will write, direct and produce the film, which will be her follow-up to her directorial debut “Promising Young Woman” from 2020. Casting is currently underway for the top secret project, and the film hopes to begin shooting in the summer.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, and no other details were immediately available.

Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment is also in talks to produce Fennell’s next project as they did with “Promising Young Woman.”

“Promising Young Woman” starred Carey Mulligan and was nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture, and the film won Best Original Screenplay for Fennell. The story follows woman who is still traumatized over the loss of her friend and lays careful plans to seek revenge on those responsible. Fennell also wrote for “Killing Eve” and played Camilla Parker-Bowles on Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Fennell is represented by UTA, United Agents, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobs Teller.

