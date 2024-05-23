Netflix in Talks to Acquire Buzzy Cannes Breakout ‘Emilia Pérez’

Netflix is in early talks to acquire buzzy Cannes breakout “Emilia Pérez” for U.S. and U.K. rights, TheWrap has learned.

“Emilia Pérez,” from French filmmaker Jacques Audiard, is a musical crime comedy about an escaped Mexican cartel leader undergoing gender-affirming surgery that stars Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Édgar Ramírez. And judging by the response to the film, it sounds like he has a good shot at Cannes’ top prize once again.

Audiard is a consistent staple at Cannes. His film “A Prophet” won the Grand Prix in 2010, 2012’s “Rust and Bone” competed for the Palme d’Or and 2015’s “Dheepan” won the Palme d’Or. The last time Audiard was at Cannes in 2021, his smaller “Paris, 13th District” competed for the Palme d’Or.

The film “landed the loudest, most enthusiastic standing ovation,” according to one Variety editor on X, with a nine-minute round of applause that left the entire cast “in tears.” (Also worth noting, for some reason, that baby Annette from Leo Carax’s bizarro “Annette” from a few years ago was on the red carpet for “Emilia Pérez.”)

Our own review (by Ben Croll) called the film “startling and delightful.” “It was about time for someone to take such a big swing, and to hit the ball so far out the park.”

Netflix declined to comment on the potential deal.

Variety was first to report the news.