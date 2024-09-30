New Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ Teases a Bold, Musical Crime Saga

“Emilia Pérez” is almost here.

There were few films out of this year’s Cannes Film Festival that generated as much buzz (and sparked as much discussion) as Jacques Audiard’s musical drama. The film ultimately won the Jury Prize, with its female ensemble (which includes Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez) collectively awarded the Best Actress prize. And now, as the film approaches its Netflix premiere on Nov. 13, you can watch the brand-new trailer below.

The film, which is France’s entry for the Best International Feature Film Oscar, is described officially as “an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations” (you definitely get that from the trailer). In the movie a “fearsome cartel leader Emilia (K Gascón) enlists Rita (Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self.” In addition to the aforementioned performers, the movie also stars Adriana Paz and Edgar Ramírez (looking to make a strong, post-“Borderlands” recovery).

Loosely based on Boris Razon’s 2018 novel “Listen” and adapted by Audiard, “Emilia Pérez” features music by Clément Ducol and Camille (the trailer features the original song “El Mal”). When the movie premiered at Cannes it was lauded by critics and quickly acquired by Netflix. Our own review described it as a “home run” and called the film “an Almodóvar-aping melodrama about a cartel kingpin’s transition to the more benevolent woman she was always hiding from the world.”

Audiard, of course, is the auteur behind “Read My Lips,” “Rust and Bone,” “Dheepan” (which won the Palme d’Or in 2015) and “The Sisters Brothers.” His most recent film was the low key drama “Paris, 13th District,” which also premiered at Cannes (in 2021).

The movie will be in select theaters earlier in November and premiere on Netflix on Nov. 13.