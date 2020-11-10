The Ireland in John Patrick Shanley’s “Wild Mountain Thyme” is like something out of a fairy tale, and Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan are like the Irish Cinderella and Prince Charming.

The first trailer for “Wild Mountain Thyme” shows a romantic and quaint love story between Blunt and Dornan as they grapple with Dornan’s father played by Christopher Walken and a new American suitor for Blunt played by Jon Hamm. But the two have been smitten with each other since childhood, so much so that Dornan is finally working up the courage to marry her, even practicing his proposal on his family’s donkey.

“You ever had a dream since you were a child and you couldn’t let it go,” Blunt asks in the trailer. “How many days do we have while the sun shines?”

Shanley, known for writing the classic romance “Moonstruck,” wrote and directed “Wild Mountain Thyme” based on his own play “Outside Mullingar.” Here’s the full synopsis:

John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic ‘Moonstruck’, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with “Wild Mountain Thyme.” The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s love. The problem is Anthony (Jamie Dornan) seems to have inherited a family curse, and remains oblivious to his beautiful admirer. Stung by his father Tony’s (Christopher Walken) plans to sell the family farm to his American nephew (Jon Hamm), Anthony is jolted into pursuing his dreams in this comedic, moving and wildly romantic tale.

The film opens in theaters on December 11 from Bleecker Street. Watch the trailer here and above.