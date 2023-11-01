‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire Apologizes for ‘Thoughtless, Insensitive’ Johnny Depp Costume

Emily Hampshire, the actor best known for her work on “Schitt’s Creek,” has apologized for her Halloween costume that depicted her dressing as Johnny Depp. She and a friend went as Depp and Amber Heard in the wake of the two’s controversial domestic abuse trial.

In her post, Hampshire called the costume “one of the most thoughtless, insensitive and ignorant things I’ve ever done.”

“For Halloween, I stupidly thought it would be funny to dress as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard,” Hampshire continued. “I am deeply sorry and ashamed for putting that awful out in the universe. Domestic abuse is never, ever funny.”

For the costumes, the two sported outfits that replicated looks from Depp and Heard. Hampshire, dressed as Depp, also included a bottle of wine, referencing the actor’s past drinking habits with alcohol and carried a fake piece of feces, referencing Depp’s testimony during which he claimed the actress defecated on his side of their bed as a form of revenge.

“These are real issues with real people and I REALLY regret my actions,” Hampshire concluded in her statement. “In the future I will do better. I’m so sorry.”

In June 2022, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star won a $15 million settlement in his defamation case against Heard, after he sued her back in March 2019 over a Washington Post column about domestic violence that he claimed was defamatory. He wanted $50 million in damages, and Heard ended up countersuing for $100 million. Their court battle made headlines over the slew of revelations that out from it, including the poop and “pint of wine” incidents. Heard was awarded $2 million as a result of her counterclaim.