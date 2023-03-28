Tango, the film and television development financier and producer founded by Lia Buman and Tim Headington, announced Tuesday that it will adapte Emily Henry’s best-seller “Book Lovers” into a feature film.

Sarah Heyward, writer and producer on HBO’s Emmy-winning “Girls” will write the script, produced by Tango.

“Emily is a dominant force in the world of romantic comedy and we feel so lucky to bring to the screen a story that has already delighted so many on the page,” Buman said The irreverent and whip smart writing delivers on classic romcom tropes while avoiding cliches, making it perfect for a cozy and refreshing adaptation.”

Henry’s novel tells the story of Nora and Charlie. Nora demands the best for her clients as a go-getter literary agent, and Charlie works as a book editor. The two grudgingly respect one another, but their previous meet cutes have not led to anything past a formal business relationship. Nora’s sister persuades her to take a vacation to Sushine Falls, the location setting of one of her author’s most recent novels, but she even manages to run into Charlie there too, far away from New York City. Coincidences lead to conversation as the two book lovers get to know each other better than they thought they already did.

“I’m ecstatic to be teaming up with Sarah and Tango to bring ‘Book Lovers’ to life. My greatest hope for this project has always been to find a home for it among people who not only love, respect, and understand the romantic comedy genre, but also have that same love and respect for its audience,” Henry added. “The film couldn’t have landed in better hands. It’s going to be something special.”

“Book Lovers” is Henry’s most recent novel, published in 2022 by Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Her previous book “People We Meet on Vacation” is also getting adapted into a movie with Brett Haley attached to direct and Yulin Kuang writing the screenplay. Her next book, “Happy Place” will be published under Berkley in April. Henry’s “Beach Read” rounds out her three New York Times bestsellers in three years.

Heyward has also written on “Modern Love,” Amazon’s Emmy-nominated adaptation of the hit “New York Times” column as well as “SKAM Austin” on Facebook Watch. She has sold feature screenplays to Universal, Good Universe and Netflix. She currently has television and film projects in development at Netflix, HBO Max and Tristar Pictures.

Tango is behind “Aftersun,” from director Charlotte Wells and Oscar-nominated actor Paul Mescal. Their “Shortcomings” film, Randall Park’s directorial debut based off the graphic novel of the same name by Adrian Tomine, has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.

Heyward is represented by UTA. Henry is represented by UTA and Root Literary.