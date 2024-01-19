Ashley Park, who stars in Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” as well as “Beef,” shared that she has been recovering from critical septic shock, a severe form of the bacterial condition known as sepsis.

The “Joy Ride” actress traced her condition, in which the body and immune system conducts an extreme response to an infection, from tonsillitis. It is often the last and mose intense stage of sepsis.

“As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful,” Park wrote on Instagram Friday morning. “What started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs.”

Park’s post contains images and videos of her time in the hospital. Her “Emily in Paris” costar Paul Forman, who entered the Netflix comedy series in its third season in December 2022, is shown in the videos.

“I am grateful my health has improved despite what we had initially been told,” Park added. “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

The actress, who also appears in Tina Fey’s 2024 “Mean Girls” as Madame Park and in Season 3 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” as the French teacher, also thanked her doctors and ICU nurses for their work and translators as well as her personal team who coordinated with her insurance and her parents.

“I hesitated to share what’s been happening as I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I know I’m safely on the other side of the worst,” Park wrote. “Thanks for reading this. I’m sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay.”