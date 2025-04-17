‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lucas Bravo Returns With Main Cast for Season 5, Rome Production Set for May

After raising some questions about returning to “Emily in Paris,” star Lucas Bravo is confirmed to reprise his role as Gabriel in the Netflix series for Season 5 after all.

Bravo is among the confirmed returning cast for Season 5, alongside Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie and Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello.

Notably not returning is Camille Razat, who played Camille in the first four seasons. In Season 4, Camille confessed to Gabriel she discovered she wasn’t pregnant and asked him to adopt a child with her, but when he rejected the offer she decided to pursue becoming a mother alone.

Season 5 of “Emily in Paris” is set to begin production this May in Rome, Italy, before filming on the series moves back to its home base in Paris, France, later this summer. The Darren Star-created show will have a quick turnaround to premiere on Netflix in 2025.

The news of Bravo’s return comes several months after the French actor raised some doubts about whether he would be returning for Season 5, saying in an October interview that he’s “been frustrated with the direction my character is taking.”

While Bravo said “the ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of [him] in Season 1,” he said the subsequent seasons have made him feel distant from the character, with Season 4 seeing Gabriel and Emily briefly getting together before breaking up, while Gabriel mourned the opportunity to get a Michelin star for his restaurant.

“As they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimizing and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole,” Bravo said. “I really grew apart from him.”

With the return of Bravo, Laviscount and Franceschini, all three of Emily’s love interests will be featured in Season 5.

Star created and writes “Emily in Paris,” and executive produces the show alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss and Joe Murphy.

“Emily in Paris” Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.