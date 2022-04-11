“Emily in Paris” will have a lot more of Lucien Laviscount in Season 3. The actor has been upped to series regular, the streamer announced Sunday.

Additionally, creator Darren Star confirmed that the next season will begin production this summer.

Laviscount plays Alfie, a Londoner who Emily (Lily Collins) meets in French class. By the end of Season 2, Alfie and Emily’s friendship had turned romantic.

“Emily in Paris” stars Collins as the titular character, an American who lands a dream job doing the social media strategy for a luxury marketing company in Paris.

Season 2, which dropped on the streamer in December, saw Emily “getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life,” per a logline from Netflix.

In January, the show was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media. Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns serve as executive producers for Jax Media, other executive producers include Star and Andrew Fleming. Raphaël Benoliel, Stephen Brown, Collins, Shihan Fey and Jake Fuller are producers on the show.

The series stars Collins, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie, with recurring guest star Kate Walsh. In addition to Laviscount, Season 2’s new cast members included Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard.