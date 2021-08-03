Emma Roberts’ ‘Tell Me Lies’ Adaptation Gets Series Order at Hulu With Grace Van Patten to Star

Hulu has given a series greenlight to an adaptation of Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel “Tell Me Lies,” the streamer said Tuesday.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” star Grace Van Patten will lead the series, which follows a “tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years.” Van Patten will play Lucy Albright, a “sheltered but well-adjusted girl from an affluent Long Island town” who meets a boy at college and falls “into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.”

The project was first put into development at Hulu a year ago under the streamer’s first-look deal with “American Horror Story” star Emma Roberts. Roberts executive produces the series alongside Karah Preiss, co-founder of her Belletrist production company.

Meaghan Oppenheimer, creator of the Catherine Zeta-Jones-led Facebook Watch series “Queen America,” will executive produce and write the pilot, which hails from 20th Television. Laura Lewis executive produces for Rebelle Media, and Shannon Gibson executive produces for Vice Studios. Matt Matruski will oversee for Belletrist, with Stephanie Noonan overseeing for Rebelle Media and Sam Schlaifer overseeing for Vice-owned Refinery29.

Van Patten, whose credits include “A Violent Heart,” “The Meyerowitz Stories” and “Maniac,” is next set to star in Hulu and David E. Kelley’s “Nine Perfect Strangers” series alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. She is also set to star in Karen Cinorre’s Sundance feature “Mayday.”