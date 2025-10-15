Promotion for Emma Stone’s new horror-comedy “Bugonia” is getting pretty meta with the launch of a new website that’s centered on bringing the truth to light about Auxolith CEO Michelle Fuller.

“Welcome to the headquarters of the human resistance,” the website states on the home page along with a message alerting page visitors that there’s been a possible signal detected from Andromeda that could be proof of extraterrestrial life. It’s not clear when the website went live.

The site, created by “Marco1478,” features several tabs, including “Suspected Andromedans,” “Research & Findings” and “Featured Articles,” which are all centered on the investigation of Michelle, who is suspected of being an alien.

The site even has a comment section with onlookers who are engaging in the mystery. Of course, the promotional site wouldn’t be complete without offering its visitors a way to see the supposed spectacle. At the bottom, moviegoers can sign up for a screening of the film under the “Suspected mothership viewings upcoming” portion.

In addition to the website, some previously placed billboards for the film have been covered with graffiti that reads, “Adromedan filth” and “Join the resistance.”

You can now visit the in-world conspiracy website from 'BUGONIA', where evidence against suspected Andromedan & Auxolith CEO Michelle Fuller is being exposed.



Auxolith billboards have popped up in LA & NY, but the Human Resistance has taken control.





For those who are trying to connect the dots, “Bugonia,” a remake of the 2003 South Korean film “Save the Green Planet,” is a Sci-fi comedy about two conspiracy-driven men who kidnap an executive (Stone) out of suspicion that she’s an alien who’s trying to destroy the Earth.

The cast includes Stone, Jesse Plemons, Stavros Halkias, Aidan Delbis and Alicia Silverstone and is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Will Tracy.

The film hits theaters on Halloween.