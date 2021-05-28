Watch Emma Stone Perfectly Recite Steve Martin’s ‘F–‘ Monologue From ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ (Video)

Emma Stone promoted the Friday launch of family-friendly film “Cruella” launches on Disney+ with a very non-family-friendly bit on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”: perfectly reciting Steve Martin’s “f–k”-filled monologue from the 1987 John Hughes classic, “Planes, Trains & Automobiles.”

However, the argument could be made that since Stone told Jimmy Kimmel she first learned this curse-packed speech when she was eight years old, maybe it counts as kid-friendly?

For those of you who don’t know the movie by heart, as Stone clearly does, the film follows Martin’s character, Neal Page, who is trying to get home to Chicago to spend Thanksgiving with his wife (Laila Robins) and kids, when his flight is rerouted to a distant city in Kansas because of a freak snowstorm. He spends the rest of “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” using planes, trains and automobiles to try and complete his journey, while stuck with fellow traveler Del Griffith (John Candy).

The famous “f–k” monologue Stone recites comes at a point in the film when Neal is trying to get a rental car and loses any semblance of the polite man he once was.

Kimmel prompts the beginning of the speech by saying the rental-car clerk’s line, “May I help you?”

“You can start by wiping that f–king dumbass smile off your lazy f–ing checks. And then you can give me a f—ing automobile. A f—ing Datsun. A f—ing Toyota. A f—ing Mustang. A f—ing Buick. Four f—ing wheels and a seat.”

“And I really don’t care for the way your company left me in the middle of f—ing nowhere with f—ing keys to a f—ing car that isn’t f—ing there.”

It doesn’t end there. Watch Stone perfectly recite Martin’s “f–k” monologue during her appearance on Kimmel’s ABC late-night show via the video above. And watch the original scene here.