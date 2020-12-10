Emma Stone to Star in Showtime Comedy Series ‘The Curse’ From Safdie Brothers, Nathan Fielder

The Safdie Brothers, Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone are teaming up for a new Showtime comedy series, the premium cable network announced Thursday.

Led by Stone, Benny Safdie and Fielder, “The Curse” is described as a “a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.”

Fielder co-created the series with Benny Safdie, and will direct and executive produce the series, which hails from A24. In addition to starring, Stone will also serve as executive producer on the project via her Fruit Tree production company, as will Josh and Benny Safdie via their Elara Pictures banner. A24’s Ravi Nandan will also executive produce.

“The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder,” Showtime scripted programming boss Amy Israel said. “Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.”

“The Curse” marks a return to television for Stone after previously starring in the Cary Fukunaga series “Maniac” at Netflix. Her company, Fruit Tree, has a two-year first look TV deal with A24 and is also in development on a series adaptation of the thriller novel “The Shadows” by Stacy Willingham.

The series is the Safdies’ first foray into TV after most recently writing and directing the Adam Sandler-led film “Uncut Gems” in 2019 and the Robert Pattinson-led “Good Time” in 2017. Fielder, who created and starred in the critically acclaimed “Nathan for You,” currently executive produces the docuseries “How to With John Wilson,” which recently scored a Season 2 pick-up at HBO.