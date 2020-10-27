Emma Thompson to Star in Sex Comedy ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’

Emma Thompson will star in a comedy “Good Luck To You, Leo Grande” in which she plays a widow who is for the first time in her life looking for some good sex.

That’s the logline for the comedy about sex, desire and fulfillment that’s directed by Sophie Hyde (“Animals,” “52 Tuesdays”) and written by British Comedy award-winner Katy Brand. Production on the film hopes to begin in London beginning next year.

Thompson in “Leo Grande” plays Nancy Stokes, a 55-year-old widow who is yearning for some adventure, some human connection, and some sex. Good sex. For the first time in her life. Whilst her husband Robert provided a home, a family, something resembling a life, good sex was never on offer. But he’s gone now, and Nancy has a plan. As she says, ‘there are nuns with more sexual experience than me’. So, being the reasonable, practical woman she is, and as an ex-teacher she likes to be organized, she does some thorough research and hires the services of Leo Grande, a sex worker (or ‘sex therapist’ as he prefers it) in his early twenties for a night of bliss.

“Leo Grande” is a Genesius Pictures production and marks the first project between Cornerstone and producer Debbie Gray, who are partners in The Reset Collective, the recently launched Australian distribution company.

Cornerstone will handle international sales and distribution and will commence sales at the American Film Market, co-representing the U.S sales rights together with CAA Media Finance.

“I’m thrilled to be working with the tremendously funny and heartbreakingly honest Emma Thompson to explore intimacy and desire, and to put on screen a relationship that feels unexpected and delightful. At a time when our need for each other is so vividly present, it will be a delight to create and show this connection between two people, which is funny, sexy and moving,” Hyde said in a statement.

“I loved the script from the first read, funny, relatable, relevant. It’s great to have a female-strong team with such a passion for the project,” producer Gray said in a statement.

Hyde’s previous film “Animals” premiered in 2019 at the Sundance Films Festival and will be released in the U.S. on November 10, while “52 Tuesdays” won the directing award for World Cinema at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival and earned A Crystal Bear prize at the Berlin Film Festival.

The two-time Oscar winner Thompson previously starred in “Last Christmas” and “How to Build a Girl.” Thompson is represented by Hamilton Hodell and CAA. Hyde is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content.