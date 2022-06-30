“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Melissa Fumero and Emmy-winning actor-comedian J.B. Smoove will be announcing the 74th Emmy Award nominations in a virtual ceremony July 12 alongside Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, the organization said Thursday.

The ceremony, which will stream live on Emmys.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT, will reveal which of the year’s qualifying series have scored nods to be among the competition for awards in September. Nominations-round voting was completed on Monday.

“It’s been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances,” Scherma said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have J.B. and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that continue to shape and elevate our dynamic medium.”

Fumero is best known for starring in NBC’s hit series, about a tight-knit and often eccentric group of police officers in Brooklyn’s 99th precinct, alongside Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti and Andre Braugher. She’ll next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming workplace comedy “Blockbuster,” set in the last existing location of the now-defunct franchise video store, opposite Randall Park and Smoove.

Smoove has numerous credits in shows like “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Last O.G.” and most recently, Hulu’s “Woke” and Amazon’s animated “Fairfax.” He was also in the comedy-mystery series “Mapleworth Murders,” on the short-lived Quibi, which garnered him an Emmy. His film credits include “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “Date Night,” “Hall Pass,” “The Sitter,” “We Bought a Zoo” and “The Dictator.”

The 2022 Emmy Awards will be simulcast live on Monday, Sept. 12, on NBC and Peacock at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.