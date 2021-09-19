Netflix Dominates Emmys With 44 Wins, Led by ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

It really is Netflix’s world, and the rest of the TV industry is just living in it.

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards are in the books and Netflix far and away topped all other networks and streaming platforms with 44 total wins. The most awarded show was a tie between “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Crown.”

Netflix’s 44 wins ties the record for the most by any network or platform, which was first set by CBS in 1974.

In second was HBO/HBO Max with a very distant 19 wins, followed by Disney+ with 14 and Apple TV+ with 10. NBC was the winningest broadcast network with eight victories.

For Netflix, “The Crown” swept the entire drama series category on Sunday, winning all seven awards. Early victories came in the writing and directing fields, with series creator Peter Morgan and director Jessica Hobbs taking home wins for the fourth season episode, “War.” They were followed later in the night by Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies, (who portrayed Margaret Thatcher and Prince Philip, respectively) in the supporting actor categories and stars Josh O’Connor and Olivia Colman for lead actor and actress.

Following “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” was NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” with eight wins, “Ted Lasso” and “The Mandalorian” with seven wins, “Love, Death + Robots” with six victories and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with five wins — which also have producer-host RuPaul Charles his 11th career and Emmy and made him the winningest Black person in Emmy history.

Readers can find a complete list of winners here.

See the winners broken down by network and show below.

Wins by Network/Platform:

Netflix – 44

HBO/HBO Max – 19

Disney+ – 14

Apple TV+ – 10

NBC – 8

VH1 – 6

ABC – 3

FX Networks – 3

Adult Swim – 2

CNN – 2

FOX – 2

National Geographic – 2

Showtime – 2

Apple TV – 1

Facebook Watch – 1

IFC – 1

Oculus – 1

Paramount+ – 1

Pluto TV – 1

Quibi – 1

YouTube – 1

Wins by Show:

“The Crown” – 11

“The Queen’s Gambit” – 11

“Saturday Night Live” – 8

“Ted Lasso” – 7

“The Mandalorian” – 7

“Love, Death + Robots” – 6

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – 5

“Mare Of Easttown” – 4

“Bo Burnham: Inside” – 3

“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet” – 3

“Hacks” – 3

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” – 3

“Pose” – 3

“WandaVision” – 3

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” – 2

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square” – 2

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” – 2

“Hamilton” – 2

“I May Destroy You” – 2

“Life Below Zero” – 2

“Lovecraft Country” – 2

“The Social Dilemma” -2