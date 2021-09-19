We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Emmys 2021: The Complete Winners List

”The Crown“ and ”Ted Lasso“ had huge nights; ”Hacks“ and ”Mare of Easttown“ also took home serious hardware

| September 19, 2021 @ 5:01 PM
josh o'connor kate winslet jason sudeikis emmys 2021

Photo credit: Getty

The 73rd Emmys on CBS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, were a night to remember for “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso.”

The Netflix monarchy drama won every single award it was up for on Sunday. “Ted Lasso” didn’t pull off a clean sweep, it just felt that way.

“Hacks” and “Mare of Easttown” also had a heck of an evening. See all of the winners and nominees below.

Also Read:
2021 Emmy Awards – See the Red Carpet Arrivals (Photos)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”
Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso *WINNER
Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”
Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”
Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”
Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”
Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, “Mare Of Easttown” *WINNER
Jean Smart, “Mare Of Easttown”
Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Rita Wilson
Also Read:
Yes, Rita Wilson Dropped a Jay-Z Lyric on the Emmys Red Carpet (Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”
Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER
Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“Home”)
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”)
Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”)
Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (“Sundown”)
Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (“War”) *WINNER
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)
Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (“What I Know”)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Steven Canals, “Pose” (“Series Finale”)
Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (“Fairytale”)
Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”)
Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (“The Wilderness”)
Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (“War”) *WINNER
Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (“Diamond of the First Water”)

Bo Burnham Mj Rodriguez Ted Lasso
Also Read:
Emmy Records to Watch: Netflix, ‘Ted Lasso’ and Bo Burnham Could All Make History

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, “The Crown *WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”
Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”
Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”
Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”
O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
John Lithgow, “Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” *WINNER
Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale
Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”
Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series
“The Amber Ruffin Show”
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *WINNER
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series
“Conan”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *WINNER
“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Emmys memorable moments
Also Read:
18 Unforgettable Emmy Moments, From Alan Alda’s Cartwheel to ‘Schitt’s’ Sweep (Photos)

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
“Saturday Night Live” *WINNER
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
“The Flight Attendant,” Steve Yockey
“Girls5eva”, Meredith Scardino
“Hacks,” Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky *WINNER
“Pen15,” Maya Erskine
“Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly
“Ted Lasso,” Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
“B Positive,” James Burrows
“The Flight Attendant,” Susanna Fogel
“Hacks,” Lucia Aniello *WINNER
“Mom,” James Widdoes
“Ted Lasso,” Zach Braff
“Ted Lasso,” MJ Delaney
“Ted Lasso,” Declan Lowney

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Allison Janney, “Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
William H. Macy, “Shameless”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER
Kenan Thompson, “Kenan

emmy predictions gallery
Also Read:
Emmys 2021 Predictions in All 26 Major Categories (Photos)

Outstanding Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“Nailed It!”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” *WINNER
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
“Hamilton,” Directed by Thomas Kail
“I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Ego Death”), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel
“I May Destroy You” (Episode: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”), Directed by Sam Miller
“Mare of Easttown,” Directed by Craig Zobel
“The Queen’s Gambit,” Directed by Scott Frank *WINNER
“The Underground Railroad,” Directed by Barry Jenkins
“WandaVision,” Directed by Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing For a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
“I May Destroy You” (HBO), Michaela Coel *WINNER
“Mare Of Easttown” (HBO), Brad Ingelsby
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix), Scott Frank
“WandaVision” (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron
“WandaVision” (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer
“WandaVision” (Disney+), Laura Donney

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” *WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie
Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston” *WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

emmy predictions gallery
Also Read:
Emmys 2021 Predictions in All 26 Major Categories (Photos)

Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown” *WINNER
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”
Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown *WINNER
Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
“Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special”
“63rd Annual Grammy Awards”
“The Oscars”
“Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd”
“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” *WINNER

Ted Lasso : The Crown
Also Read:
Emmy Predictions 2021: Just How Dominant Will ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Crown’ Be?

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
“Bo Burnham: Inside”
“David Byrne’s American Utopia”
“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”
“Friends: The Reunion”
“Hamilton” *WINNER
“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Hacks
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso *WINNER

Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown *WINNER
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision

Find all the nominees here.