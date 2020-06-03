25 Stars Who Need Only a Tony to EGOT, From Julie Andrews to Kate Winslet (Photos)

The EGOT -- an acronym for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony -- is the greatest honor in entertainment. These stars are (or were) close to achieving it -- if they manage to score a Broadway success.
Julie Andrews (1935 - )
Emmys (2): Variety Musical Series, "The Julie Andrews Hour" (1973); Nonfiction Series, "Broadway: The American Musical" (2005)
Grammys (2): Recording For Children, "Mary Poppins" (1965); Spoken Word Album for Children, "Julie Andrews' Collection Of Poems, Songs, And Lullabies" (2010)
Oscar: Actress, "Mary Poppins" (1964)
Cher (1946 - )
Emmy: Variety, Music or Comedy Special, "Cher: The Farewell Tour" (2003)
Grammy: Dance Recording,"Believe" (1999)
Oscar: Actress, "Moonstruck" (1987)
Common (1972 - )
Emmy: Original Music and Lyrics, "13th" (2017)
Grammys (3): R&B Song, "Love of My Life (An Ode To Hip Hop)" (2002); Rap Performance by a Duo or Group, "Southside" (2007); Song Written For Visual Media, "Glory" (2015)
Oscar: Original Song"Selma" (2014)
Kate Winslet (1975 - )
Emmy: Actress in a Miniseries or Movie, "Mildred Pierce" (2011)
Grammy: Spoken Word Album for Children, "Listen to the Storyteller" (1999)
Oscar: Actress, "The Reader" (2008)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (1982 - )
Emmy: Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, "Chernobyl" (2019)
Grammy: Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, "Chernobyl" (2020)
Oscar: Best Original Score, "Joker" (2020)
Barbra Streisand (1942 - )
Emmys (3): Individual Achievements in Entertainment - Actors and Performers, "My Name Is Barbra" (1965); Variety, Music or Comedy Special and Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, "Barbra: The Concert" (1995)
Grammys (8): Vocal Female Performance and Album of the Year, "The Barbra Streisand Album" (1963); Vocal Female Performance, "People" (1964) and "My Name Is Barbra" (1965); Song of the Year and Pop Female Vocal Performance, "Love Theme From A Star Is Born (Evergreen)" (1977); Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal, "Guilty" (1980); Pop Female Vocal Performance, "The Broadway Album" (1986)
Oscars (2): Actress, "Funny Girl" (1968); Original Song, "A Star Is Born" (1976)
Brian Grazer (1951 - )
Emmys (3): Miniseries, "From the Earth to the Moon" (1998); Comedy Series, "Arrested Development" (2004); Drama Series, "24" (2006)
Grammy: Music Film, "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years" (2016)
Oscar: Best Picture (producing), "A Beautiful Mind" (2001)
Ron Howard (1954 - )
Emmys (2): Miniseries (producing), "From the Earth to the Moon" (1998); Comedy Series (producing), "Arrested Development" (2004)
Grammy: Music Film, "The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years" (2016)
Oscars (2): Best Picture and Director, "A Beautiful Mind" (2001)
James Moll (1963 - )
Emmy: Informational Special, "Survivors of the Holocaust" (1996)
Grammy: Long Form Music Video, "Foo Fighters: Back And Forth" (2011)
Oscar: Documentary Feature (producing), "The Last Days" (1998)
Michael Giacchino (1967 - )
Emmy: Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore), "Lost" (2005)
Grammys (3): Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media, "Ratatouille" (2007) and "Up" (2009); Instrumental Composition, "Married Life" (2009)
Oscar: Original Score, "Up" (2009)
Randy Newman (1943 - )
Emmys (3): Music and Lyrics, "Cop Rock" (1991); Main Title Theme Music, "Monk" (2004); Original Music and Lyrics, "Monk" (2010)
Grammys (6): Instrumental Composition, "The Natural" (1984); Instrumental Composition Written for Visual Media, "A Bug's Life" (1999); Song Written for Visual Media, "When She Loved Me" (From Toy Story 2) (2000); "If I Didn't Have You" (From Monsters, Inc.) (2002); "Our Town" (From Cars) (2006); Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media, "Toy Story 3" (2010)
Oscars (2): Original Song, "Monsters, Inc." (2001); Original Song, "Toy Story 3" (2010)
John Williams (1932 - )
Emmys (3):
Musical Composition, "Heidi" (1969); Music Composition for a Special Program, "Jane Eyre" (1972); Original Main Title Theme Music, "Great Performances" (2009)
Grammys: 23 wins
, on 67 nominations
Oscars (5):
Music, Scoring Adaptation and Original Song Score, "Fiddler on the Roof" (1971); Original Score, "Jaws" (1975) and "Star Wars" (1977) and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982) and "Schindler's List" (1993)
Burt Bacharach (1928)
Emmy: Single Program - Variety or Musical, "Singer Presents Burt Bacharach" (1971)
Grammys (6): Instrumental Arrangement, "Alfie" (1967); Score From an Original Cast Show Album, "Promises, Promises" (1969); Score Written For A Motion Picture or a TV Special, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969); Song of the Year, "That's What Friends Are For" (1986); Pop Collaboration With Vocals, "I Still Have That Other Girl (1998); Pop Instrumental Album, "At This Time" (2005)
Oscars (3): Original Song and Score for a Motion Picture (not a Musical), "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" (1969); Original Song, "Arthur" (1981)
Sid Ramin (1919 - )
Daytime Emmy: Design Excellence for a Daytime Drama Series, "All My Children" (1983)
Grammy: Sound Track Album From Motion Picture or Television, "West Side Story" (1961)
Oscar: Scoring of a Musical Picture, "West Side Story" (1961)
Martin Scorsese (1942 - )
Emmys (3): Directing for a Drama Series, "Boardwalk Empire" (2011); Nonfiction Special (producing) and Directing of a Nonfiction Special, "George Harrison: Living in the Material World" (2012)
Grammy: Long Form Music Video, "No Direction Home" (2005)
Oscar: Director, "The Departed" (2006)
George Burns (1896 - 1996)
Emmy: Performance in Informational Programming, "A Conversation With..." (1990)
Grammy: Spoken Word or Non-Musical Recording, "Gracie - A Love Story" (1990)
Oscar: Supporting Actor, "The Sunshine Boys" (1975)
John Addison (1920-1998)
Emmy: Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore), "Murder, She Wrote" (1985)
Grammy: Original Score From A Motion Picture Or Television Show, "Tom Jones" (1963)
Oscar: Music, Score - Substantially Original,"Tom Jones" (1963)
Marilyn Bergman (1929 - ) and Alan Bergman (1925 - )
Emmys (3): Music Composition for a Special (Dramatic Underscore), "Sybil" (1977); Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics, "Barbra: The Concert" (1995); Music and Lyrics, "AFI's 100 Years... 100 Movies: America's Greatest Movies" (1999)
Grammys (2): Song of the Year, Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special, "The Way We Were" (1974)
Oscars (3): Original Song, "The Thomas Crown Affair" (1968); Original Song, "The Way We Were" (1973); Original Song Score and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score, "Yentl" (1983)
Caitrin Rogers (1983 - )
Emmy: Outstanding Informational Programming - Long Form, "The Tillman Story" (2012)
Grammy: Best Music Film, "Twenty Feet From Stardom" (2015)
Oscar: Best Documentary Feature, "Twenty Feet From Stardom" (2014)
Peter Ustinov (1921-2004)
Emmys (3): Single Performance - Lead or Support, "Omnibus" (1958); Single Performance by Lead Actor in a Drama, "Barefoot in Athens" (1967); Single Performance by Lead Actor, "A Storm in Summer" (1970)
Grammy: Recording For Children, "Peter and the Wolf" (1959)
Oscars (2): Supporting Actor, "Spartacus" (1960) and "Topkapi" (1964)
Robin Williams (1951-2014)
Emmys (2): Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, "Carol, Carl, Whoopi and Robin" (1987); Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program, "ABC Presents: A Royal Gala" (1988)
Grammys (5): Comedy Recording, "Reality...What A Concept" (1979); "A Night at the Met" (1987); Comedy Recording, "Good Morning, Vietnam" (1988); Recording for Children, "Pecos Bill" (1988); Spoken Comedy Album, "Robin Williams - Live 2002"
Oscar: Supporting Actor, "Good Will Hunting" (1997)
Morgan Neville (1967 - )
Emmy: Historical Documentary, "Best of Enemies" (2016)
Grammy: Best Music Film, "Twenty Feet From Stardom" (2015)
Oscar: Documentary Feature, "Twenty Feet From Stardom" (2015)
Jon Blair (1950 - )
Emmy: Outstanding Historical Programming - Long Form, "Reporters at War" (2005)
Grammy: Best Concept Music Video, "Land of Confusion" (1987)
Oscar: Documentary Feature, "Anne Frank Remembered" (1995)
Alex Gibson
Emmy: Outstanding Sound Editing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special, "John Adams" (2008)
Grammy: Best Score Soundtrack Album, "The Dark Knight" (2008)
Oscar: Sound Editing, "Dunkirk" (2017)